Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

