What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for DYN FY2025 Earnings?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.40). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

