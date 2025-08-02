What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:HPS FY2025 Earnings?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.39.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hammond Power Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
About Hammond Power Solutions
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.