What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:HPS FY2025 Earnings?

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2025

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPSFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hammond Power Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS) is a company operating in the power solutions sector.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS)

