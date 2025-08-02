What is Cormark’s Forecast for Air Canada Q3 Earnings?

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AC. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.2%

AC stock opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.69 and a 52 week high of C$26.18.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.