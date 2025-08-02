What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AUPH Q1 Earnings?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 23.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

