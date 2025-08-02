What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for RELL Q1 Earnings?

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Richardson Electronics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $139.21 million, a P/E ratio of -120.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

