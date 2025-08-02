What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for PARA Q1 Earnings?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Stock Up 3.5%

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -433.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

