What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for AWR FY2025 Earnings?

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American States Water in a report issued on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.62. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $45,254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 62,545.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 148,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,606.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

