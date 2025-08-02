What is William Blair’s Forecast for APLS Q4 Earnings?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

APLS opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 108.68%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 455.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 164,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 134,698 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 331,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,737.05. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,671.50. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.