William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Repligen

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,034,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 717.1% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 61,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

