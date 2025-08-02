William Blair Forecasts Increased Earnings for CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CBRE Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2%

CBRE stock opened at $153.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,031 shares of company stock worth $1,139,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 8,046.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,318 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CBRE Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,984,000 after purchasing an additional 991,354 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.