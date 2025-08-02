William Blair Has Negative View of Starbucks FY2025 Earnings

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.