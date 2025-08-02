William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for SOFI Earnings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,525,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,124,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $223,820.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,360. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

