William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $899,139,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,852 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 832,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 679,756 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.