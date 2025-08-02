Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

