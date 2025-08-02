Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,502.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 132,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 123,798 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

