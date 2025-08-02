Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,553 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

