Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

