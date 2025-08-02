Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after buying an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.15. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

