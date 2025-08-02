Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $59,676,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

