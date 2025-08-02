Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Get Workiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva

Workiva Trading Up 32.3%

Shares of WK stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142,297 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after buying an additional 686,702 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $64,903,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workiva by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.