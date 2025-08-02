W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:WTI opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 309.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 826.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 24.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 598,614 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

