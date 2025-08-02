XPO (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. XPO has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.