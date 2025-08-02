XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,252.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

