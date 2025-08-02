XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at REV Group

In related news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.18.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

