XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

