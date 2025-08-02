XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,068 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the fourth quarter valued at $14,394,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance
Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About YPF Sociedad Anonima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
