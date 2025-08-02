XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.23 Million in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BOH. Stephens lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

