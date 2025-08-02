XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ITT by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $163.96 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.