XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.26 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $74.40 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.68%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

