XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

