Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 3,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Zoned Properties Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.

Featured Stories

