ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,130,000 shares, agrowthof6,564,900.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,359 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 162.4% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,041,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 644,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 826,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 262,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

