Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $3,683,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 81.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $361.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.88.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

