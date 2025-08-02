Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $241.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

