Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $444.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.48 and its 200-day moving average is $462.36. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

