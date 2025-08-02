Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $32.01 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

