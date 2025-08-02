Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after buying an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Primerica by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.98 and a 12 month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.