Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FirstService by 52.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in FirstService by 5,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average of $175.41. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $201.10.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

