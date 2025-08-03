11,923 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance
Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $13.41.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
