12,530 Shares in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Universal by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Universal during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE UVV opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Universal Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter.

Universal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 86.77%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

