20,800 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 129,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 989,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.2%

CDE stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.