23,460 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 115,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 699.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

