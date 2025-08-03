35,914 Shares in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PBTP opened at $26.14 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

