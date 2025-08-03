4,131 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Plexus by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 1.8%

PLXS opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,661.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $272,108.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,305.26. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile



Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

