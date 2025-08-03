49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.