944 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

