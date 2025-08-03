Account Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Account Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

