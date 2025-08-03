Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) and Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) and Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Drainage Systems and Inno’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems 15.50% 32.33% 12.88% Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Drainage Systems has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno has a beta of -2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Inno 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Drainage Systems and Inno, as provided by MarketBeat.

Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus price target of $139.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Advanced Drainage Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advanced Drainage Systems is more favorable than Inno.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Drainage Systems and Inno”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems $2.90 billion 3.04 $450.17 million $5.76 19.75 Inno $890,000.00 10.45 -$3.21 million N/A N/A

Advanced Drainage Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems beats Inno on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. In addition, it provides PVC hubs, rubber sleeves, and stainless-steel bands. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of distribution centers. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

