AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

